US: Google Wallet, ChowNow to provide online ordering for restaurants

The initiative will bring Google Wallet to independent restaurants across the US. When ordering through any ChowNow restaurant apps, customers are able to hit a purchase button to connect to Google Wallet, as opposed to manually entering card details for payment.

Google recently acquired some “exciting technology and intellectual property” from the mobile payment system Softcard, which is a payment system built by AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. After the acquisition, Google announced that Wallet would be preinstalled on Android devices sold by these carriers.

