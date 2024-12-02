US: Google launches fresh grocery delivery service

Customers can now order tomatoes, milk, bread and all sorts of fresh groceries from Google Express, e-commercefacts.com reports. Like on the rest of the service, Google is partnering with existing shops. The company is working with Costco, Whole Foods, Nob Hill Foods and more. Google Express also handles frozen products and spirits.

Every order costs USD 2.99 for Google Express members, and USD 4.99 for non-members. A membership costst USD 95 a year. By partnering with Costco, Whole Foods and others, the company does not have its own warehouses to store groceries and can make faster deliveries, as such.