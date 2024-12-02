US FTC approves Delhaize, Ahold merger

The merger became effective on 24 July 2016, with Ahold Delhaize shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels on 25 July 2016 with ticker symbol AD, fruitnet.com reports.

Ahold Delhaize American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will trade over-the-counter in the US and will be quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace.