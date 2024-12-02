US ecommerce turnover sees 16 percent growth in Q2 of 2017

US ecommerce growth in the Q2 of 2017 reached USD 105.10 billion, compared with USD 90.40 billion in the Q2 of 2016.

Total retail sales reached USD1.27 trillion during the three months ended June 30, 2017, up 4.4% over the same time in 2016, ecommerce comprising 8.2% of the total.

However, ecommerce is less strong than what the figures suggest at face value since they include the sale of items not normally bought online, like gasoline and cars.

Factoring out gas and autos, retail sales reached USD 871.3 million during the Q2, a 4.0% jump from USD 837.4 million. Using those figures, the online portion of total retail spending in the Q2 of 2017 was 12.1%, up from 10.8% in the Q2 of 2016.

The Commerce Department estimates Q2 web sales reached USD 111.54 billion, up 16.2% from USD 96.01 billion in 2016. On an adjusted basis, ecommerce accounted for 12.9% of total Q2 retail sales excluding foodservice, automobiles and fuel, compared with 11.4% in the Q2 of 2016.

Walmart Stores, for example, reported a 67% year-over-year increase in the total value of sales on its websites for its most recent fiscal quarter. Target has also posted strong ecommerce growth several quarters in a row, with a 32.4% year-over-year jump in online sales for its fiscal Q2.

Amazon reported North American net sales of USD 22.37 billion in the period ended June 30, up 26.6% from USD 17.67 billion.

Macy’s, on the other hand, reported a 2.8% decline in comparable store sales, Kohl’s a 0.4% drop and J.C. Penney Stores a 1.3% decrease.