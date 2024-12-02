US: ecommerce sales took 6.7% of total retail sales in Q4 2014

E-retail sales show a 2.3% increase, to USD 79.6 billion in Q4 2014, as compared to Q3 2014, according to data issued by the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, e-commercefacts.com reports. It means a 4 fourfold growth of total sales and 14.6% increase from Q4 2013.

Total ecommerce sales for 2014 were estimated at USD 304.9 billion, an increase of 15.4% from 2013. Estimates are made from data of approximately 10,000 retail firms, excluding food services, whose sales are weighted and benchmarked to represent the complete universe of over two million retail firms.