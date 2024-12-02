US: e-mail readers favour item advertisements via past purchases-based mails

Moreover, among the US customers who read promotional e-mails 71% prefer e-mails advertising items based on their browsing behavior and 69% value online retargeting ads featuring products previously viewed on a retailer’s website, according to a recent study commissioned by the digital marketing services company Listrak and issued by the Harris Poll public opinion research institution. 67% are into product recommendations on a retailer’s website while they are shopping, evigo.com reports.

Moreover, 44% of US customers who open and read promotional e-mails from retailers report that they receive five or more emails per week from their favorite merchants, with 21% reporting they receive 9 or more weekly.

When asked about the maximum number of e-mails, 21% respond five or more e-mails are acceptable whereas 17% report that they do not have a maximum number, and another 5% say they are unsure of the maximum number.of advertising e-mails.

Personalisation-based e-mails are favoured by 68% of customers and there is also a general preference for more recent, data-driven, predictive personalisation e-mails. When asked about which types of website or e-mail product recommendations are of interest, 40% asked they prefer e-mails organised by price, 39% favour new e-mails, 38% are into highest rated e-mails and 31% prefer top sellers e-mails.

The study is based on more than 2,000 US male and female customers over 18, among whom 72% open and read promotional e-mails from retailers.