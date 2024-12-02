US digital buyers know what they want and where to get it from

According to a research from Amazon Payments, nearly two-thirds of digital buyers in the US said they started with marketplaces like eBay, Amazon or Etsy, where they could search through a wide variety of goods from various sellers. Nearly half reported that they sometimes began their journey right at their favorite retailer’s website.

Two in five respondents started at least sometimes by searching for the product they knew they wanted to buy. Social was a less popular starting point among digital buyers.

Data from MarketLive shows search is the largest single driver of traffic to US retail ecommerce websites. In Q2 2015, 40.0% of tablet traffic, 38.5% of desktop and laptop traffic, and 33.3% of smartphone traffic went to retail websites from organic search. Paid search accounted for another 12.6% of traffic overall.