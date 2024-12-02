US: DHgate.com partners SquareTrade to enable goods protection, repair services

As part of the partnership, DHgate.com’s products which will benefit from the protection and repair services are mobile p¬¬hones, tablets, computers, MP3/4 players, home audio/video and a wide variety of other consumer electronics products.

SquareTrade’s protection plan focuses on consumer purchase during the checkout process and it also includes a service guarantee upon receipt of the product, as well as free return shipping on portable items for any mechanical or electrical failures.

Moreover, customers can file a claim and have their product repaired within five business days and, if the item cannot be repaired, SquareTrade will reimburse the customer for the cost of the product. The warranty also carries through to consumers who buy covered products through US SMBs sourcing from DHgate.

DHgate has amassed a global customer base on both sides of the sales channel, with 5.5 million buyers in more than 200 countries and 1.2 million sellers from across 33 China provinces that use DHgate as their storefront.

The US is the top market for both sales and total customer base, with growth in the market accounting for 50% of total merchandise sales for the company. Top categories include mobile phones and accessories, electronics, computers and networking. Founded in 2004, DHgate is a transactional ecommerce platform focused on cross-border trading of Chinese goods.

SquareTrade protects mobile devices, laptops and tablets and other consumer electronics and appliances from malfunctions or accidental damage.