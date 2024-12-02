US: desktop-based online shopping to yield USD 53.2 bln in 2014 holiday season

Moreover, total online retail spending for the November–December 2014 period will reach USD 61 billion, representing a 16% increase from 2013, according to the ecommerce research agency ComScore.

Mobile commerce is predicted to account for USD 7.9 billion of retail spending, representing 13% of total digital commerce and growing at an annual rate of 25% vs. 2013 season.

US desktop ecommerce sales in Q3 2014 rose 13% year-over-year to USD 53.9 billion, marking the twentieth consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year growth and sixteenth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. It also represented a rebound of 3% from the 10% growth rate in Q2 2014.

Q3 2014 m-commerce spending on smartphones and tablets added USD 6.7 billion for the quarter, up 17% vs. Q3 2013, for a digital commerce spending total of USD 60.6 billion in the quarter.

Recently compiled figures for October 2014 desktop ecommerce spending showed a 14% year-over-year growth rate to USD 18.8 billion, signaling a continuing positive trend in spending growth from the middle of the year.