US Department of Justice warns over fake Apple accounts used for money laundering

Beside DOJ, Apple and game maker Supercell have been announced about the ring that uses fake Apple accounts and gaming profiles to make transactions with stolen credit/debit cards and then sells these game premiums on online sites for the group’s profit. This operation came to light in mid-June 2018 by security researchers from Kromtech Security.

The fraudsters targeted mobile games such as Supercells Clash of Clans, Supercels Clash Royale, and one game by Kabam named Marvel Contest of Champions.

Based on the data contained in the database, this automated tool was configured to create accounts specific to users located in Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, and Mauritania, according to Bleeping Computer. The database also contained 150,833 unique cards entries, each with full card number, expiration date, and CCV, according to a report Kromtech shared with Bleeping Computer before publication.

Besides notifying the DOJ and Supercell, Kromtech researcher Bob Diachenko also notified Apple because he also found that the iOS maker was using lax verification measures for the system that adds payment card data to iOS accounts, and hence, making the thief’s job easier.

But Diachenko also blames the two game makers for not putting in place systems that can detect automated abuse like the one carried out by this group.