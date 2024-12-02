US Department of Commerce reveals ecommerce growth 15.8 percent in Q2 2016

The Commerce Department reported online retail sales reached USD 91.24 billion. This is the largest YOY growth rate since Q3 2014, when ecommerce sales grew 16.2% compared with 2013.

Total retail sales excluding foodservice reached USD 1.22 trillion during the three months ended June 30 2016, a 2.1% increase. Ecommerce accounted for approximately 7.5% of total retail sales excluding foodservice – mainly restaurant and bar sales – down from 7.7% in Q1 2016 but up from 6.6% in Q2 2015.

These results follow several strong Q2 2016 earnings reports released in recent weeks from some of the web’s largest retail players. Web leader Amazon, for example, posted a 28% YOY increase in North American sales, most of which come from the US. Wayfair grew sales 72% during Q2 2016.