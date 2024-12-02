US consumers still skeptical of mobile payments

Fintonic commissioned YouGov PLC, a third-party professional research and consulting organisation, to poll the views of 3.170 adults in the US, Chile and Mexico. The company provides mobile-only banking services to consumers in Latin America and Spain.

The survey revealed Americans skepticism around using mobile-only banks, with more than one-quarter (26%) of respondents saying they would never use one compared with only 12% of Mexicans and 16% of Chileans.

Fintonic attributes Americans distrust of mobile-only banks to the fact that they do not offer the ability to speak with someone face-to-face. Almost one-third (31%) of Americans prefer to go to their bank and speak with someone in person, according to the survey. About twice as many Chileans and Mexicans (51 % and 49%, respectively) only visit their bank branch when there is a problem compared with 25% of Americans.

Also, more than one-third (36%) of Americans dont feel a need for mobile payment apps compared with only 12% of Mexicans and 13% of Chileans.

Moreover, almost one-quarter (23%) of Americans dont actually trust the technology behind mobile payment apps.

Mexicans and Chileans are much more trusting when it comes to the technology, with only 4% of Mexicans and 6% of Chileans indicating a lack of confidence in mobile payment apps.