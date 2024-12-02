Moreover, 67% of retailers have no plans to update or adopt new technology in their stores, according to `The Retail Technology Report: Consumer Attitudes and Retailer Response` report issued by the tablet-based point-of-sale (POS) solution for small and medium businesses talech.

Consumers are increasingly expecting retailers to offer tablet-based checkouts, loyalty programs and store-branded smartphone apps. Despite nearly half of consumers saying they want to see tablets in store, only 22% of retailers think that customers want them to have tablets in store for payments. Consumers think stores or restaurants that use tablets are more up to date (73%), efficient (60%) and customer-focused (40%). 42% of retailers have not updated their POS.

Despite 87% of consumers wanting a customer loyalty program, only 11% of retailers plan to adopt one. Despite 46% of consumers wanting a store-branded smartphone app, only 7% of retailers plan to use one. 67% of retailers do not have plans to adopt any new technology in their store 52% of 18-29 year olds want tablet-based checkouts, versus 34% of those over age 60. talech surveyed over 1,000 consumers and 500 retail managers and owners in 2015 through an online survey and responses were collected from both male and female respondents, ages 18 and up, in the US.

