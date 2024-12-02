US company Stripe Atlas opens gates to Russia

Co-founder and CEO of Stripe Patrick Collison comments that: For sure Atlas is open to individuals in Russia. They can incorporate businesses in the US, and that We are aware that there are many really talented developers and entrepreneurs in Russia. I have spent time myself in Moscow, and so we look forward to helping them operate., sputniknews.com reports.

Collison added that the discussions on possible projects with Russia were already ongoing. Stripe Atlas allows entrepreneurs to incorporate a US company, set up a US bank account, and accepting payments with Stripe, according to the company’s website.

Stripe is currently operating in 25 countries, including the US, Germany, Japan, Canada, and Australia. Stripe Atlas is also expected to begin its operation in Cuba in the nearest weeks amid the normalization process between Washington and Havana.



