US Commerce Department releases figures on domestic nonstore sales

Nonstore sales take place mainly on the web but also include mail and phone orders and door-to-door sales. For this reason, the growth in nonstore sales is lower than the growth in ecommerce sales.

Monthly retail sales data coming from the US Commerce Department suggests that in the Q2 of 2016, ecommerce sales grew 15.8%, the largest year-over-year gain in nearly two years.

In August 2016, nonstore sales reached USD 46.73 billion, a 10.9% increase compared with August 2015. This follows a 14.1% increase in July 2016 and a 14.2% jump in June 2016.

For the past three months combined – June through August 2016 – nonstore sales increased 11.9% compared with the same period of 2016.

For example, nonstore sales grew 8.6% in the Q1 2016 while online retail sales grew 15.2%. In the Q2 2016, nonstore sales grew 12.7% while ecommerce sales grew 15.8%.

Strong indicators for ecommerce so far in the Q3 2016 are in contrast to store sales, as total retail sales excluding motor vehicles and parts grew 1.4% year over year in August and 2.0% in July.