US: Chevron, Visa to offer NFC mobile payments service at selected stations

The service which will be rolled out in late 2015 will be compatible with any NFC mobile payment service including Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.

Each transaction is going to be authorized through the Visa Token Service, which uses a unique digital identifier to process consumer payments without exposing account details.

Earlier this year, Visa has introduced a new specification to use biometrics with chip card transactions. The specification can enable palm, voice, iris, or facial biometrics. This technology framework is designed to work with the EMV chip industry standard to help ensure globally interoperable solutions.