US: CDC to issue fund for Bitcoin supportive political candidates

The government affairs office, led by Bitcoin advocate Perianne Boring, first filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in August 2014 to create its committee.

News Agency ‘The Hill’, cited by the source, informs that the PAC will enable the CDC to provide campaign donations to political candidates that support digital currency.

By establishing a PAC, the CDC will be able to put its money to work supporting candidates who are more active on the issue of digital currency. The PAC may donate funds to support Bitcoin initiatives and events in the US and other similar PACs that could form in the future.