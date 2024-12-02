US: CardFlight, Miura Systems partner for EMV and NFC mPOS solution

The device, manufactured by Miura and marketed as the Bold B550 reader by CardFlight, will allow merchants to accept EMV chip cards, contactless NFC payments, Apple Pay and Android Pay, as well as magnetic stripe payments from smartphones and tablets. The Bold B550 will be integrated into CardFlights mobile POS platform and payment gateway.

Resellers of SwipeSimple will be able to offer their merchants the Bold B550 device as a new option in addition to CardFlights existing card reader choices. The Bold B550 is particularly valuable for merchants that want to accept both NFC and EMV payments or who prefer to connect to a card reader via Bluetooth rather than the audio jack connectivity used in CardFlights other readers. SwipeSimple is CardFlights product that enables merchant service providers, banks, independent sales organisations and other financial institutions to offer EMV-enabled mobile point-of-sale solution to their merchants.

Additionally, the Bold B550 will be available through CardFlights software development kit product, which enables mobile app developers to incorporate card present payments into their own applications. The semi-integrated solution allows developers to integrate without having to perform their own EMV certifications with processors and payment networks.