US: Bitcoin is a "pop star" among Hispanics

By comparison, only 8% of whites claimed to know about the Bitcoin environment whereas 53% agreed that they have no knowledge of the digital currency.

In a June 2014 poll, released by the same news agency, 52% of Hispanics said they were likely to use Bitcoin, versus 21% of whites, as compared to the August 2014 poll, which revealed that 42% of Hispanics said they were likely to use Bitcoin to purchase goods and services, compared to 24% of whites.

According to the survey for August 2014, 39% of Hispanics were between the ages of 18 and 29, while 13% of whites reported the same age.

Both polls were conducted among a nationally representative sample of more than 1,700 likely voters.

According to Pew Research, USD 22.8 billion was sent from the US to Mexico in the form of remittances in 2012, making up nearly 20% of total remittances sent out in the respective year.