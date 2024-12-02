US Bank teams up MasterCard to adopt Android Pay and Samsung Pay

US Bank consumer and small business MasterCard card members may load their cards onto eligible Android and Samsung mobile devices and pay using these two mobile payment services. Android Pay and Samsung Pay also work with MasterCard credit cards that US Bank issues on behalf of its co-brand and affinity partners like REI and Edward Jones.

With Android Pay, US Bank customers with eligible MasterCard consumer and small business credit cards can use their Android mobile phone to make payments in over one million locations and in popular Android apps. Android Pay comes preloaded on newer Android devices and can also be downloaded to Android devices that support NFC and run KitKat (4.4) OS or higher.

Samsung Pay delivers mobile payments using both Near Field Communication (NFC) and proprietary technology called Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST). MST technology allows Samsung Pay to be used with traditional magnetic-stripe card readers, allowing it to work virtually anywhere a card member swipes or taps a card.

Both mobile payments choices do not send actual credit or debit card numbers to merchants when a payment is made. Instead, through a process called tokenization, a virtual account number replaces card data to represent a customer’s account information. US Bank merchant customers can accept Android Pay at the point of sale using terminals enabled with NFC and in their Android apps while Samsung Pay can be accepted at both point of sale using terminals enabled with NFC or magnetic-stripe readers.