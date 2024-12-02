US: B2B ecommerce adds value to business revenues - survey

In April 2014, Forrester surveyed 100 B2B companies in the USt that had implemented e-commerce within the past seven years.

Moreover, ¾ of the companies state that ecommerce increased their average order value and diminished cost per order. In addition, 52% inform that 30% or more of their ecommerce sales did not interfere with sales in other channels, which translates in additional revenues.

The survey sheds light on the fact that 89% of the companies in question favoured ecommerce for increased annual revenue, 89% recorded increased average order value, 84% registered cost per order cuts and 88% declared that a positive shift was seen in profitability per order.

The survey shows that 42% of companies preferred the implementation of the ecommerce scheme by integrating software-as-a-service, or SaaS, hosted on the web by a vendor outside of the client company’s own infrastructure, 24% opted for SaaS initially, but planning to run it on-premise, or on a company’s own web servers and 17% adhered to on-premise,

According to the costs for the implementation of the ecommerce technology factor, 33% of the companies state from USD 3 million to USD 6,999,999, 34% from USD 1 million to USD 2,999,999, 19% from USD 500,000 to USD 999,999 and 6% state that the implementation cost them under USD 500,000.

