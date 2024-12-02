US: Amazon reportedly to test one-hour bike delivery

The programme is called “Amazon Prime Now,” and focuses on bike couriers delivering items around town less than an hour after a customer orders online, geekwire.com reports, citing wallstreetjournal.com. Amazon currently offers same-day delivery (USD 5.99 for Prime users, USD 8.99 for others) in about 12 US markets, and has recently launched the service in Canada.

In recent news, Amazon will be equipping its warehouses from around the world with 10,000 robots by the end of 2014, which are expected to haste the packing and delivering of purchased items to customers.