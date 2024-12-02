US: Amazon gets green light to resume its drones delivery programme

Amazon announced its drone delivery testings in October 2013 and has since been rebuked by the FAA. The federal agency was not as enthusiastic about Amazon’s plans, forcing the company to test its projects outside US borders. Since then, Amazon has been building and developing its drone project at Cambridge, UK.

However, in order to use the drones in the US, Amazon must abide to several rules, including keeping the drone under 400 feet and during daylight hours. The operator also must have a pilot’s and medical certification and most notably, keep the drone within sight at all times. The FAA is also requiring Amazon to provide monthly data logs of flights and operators.

The FAA is finally responding to calls for action as, in February 2015, the agency finally published a basic set of rules and regulations relating to using drones for commercial purposes.