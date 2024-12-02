US: Ally Bank customers can now use Apple Pay

Before today, Ally Bank was among the list of major national banks in the US without support for Apple Pay. More than 20 new banks, including credit unions and regional financial institutions are currently listed on the company’s website.

9to5mac.com reports that adding an Ally Bank debit card to Apple Pay may require a call to customer service for verification. Afterwards, a customer may start using the iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad to make payments securely at the available locations.

Apple has a list of official partners here, and anywhere the contactless payment logo is displayed, it should accept Apple Pay.

Ally Bank says that it’s working to support both Android Pay and Samsung Pay next.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Apple Watch, iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and iPad Pro. The rumored 4-inch iPhone SE that we’re expecting to see at Monday’s event will also work with Apple Pay.

Outside the US, Apple Pay is supported by banks from other regions such as Australia, Canada and China.