US airline Delta to offer Alipay payments

Following the agreement, Chinese travelers will now be able to use the Alipay payment method when they book Delta flights. The partnership with Ant Financial will help Delta connect with over 300 million registered Alipay users in China. Online consumers will be able to fund their Alipay purchase on delta.com through bank accounts or credit or debit cards with over 200 Alipay financial institution partners around the world.

Ant Financial Services Group is focused on serving small and micro enterprises as well as consumers. Ant Financial is dedicated to building an open ecosystem of internet thinking and technologies, while working with other financial institutions to support the future financial needs of society. Businesses operated by Ant Financial Services Group include Alipay, Alipay Wallet, Yue Bao, Zhao Cai Bao, Ant Micro Loan and Sesame Credit.

