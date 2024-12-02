US: 81 percent of consumers influenced by social media comments, posts from friends - survey

Moreover, 78% of respondents said the posts by companies they follow on social media impact their purchases, according to a survey conducted by the customer intelligence solutions provider Market Force, Forbes reports.

MOst of the brands the respondents had in their mind were offering an array of discounts, coupons and other various promotions in an attempt to directly influence purchase decisions. Of the 12,000 respondents, who participated in the survey, 75% were women.

The survey was conducted on more than 12,000 consumers in the US and UK and sought to highlight how consumers are engaged with varying industries – retail, restaurant, travel, entertainment and financial businesses via social media.