US: 70% of consumers prefer online shopping to meetings - survey

Moreover, 73% of the respondents claim that they shop on Cyber Monday and over 90% of the consumers are influenced by Cyber Monday, reportedly due to advertising done by retailers, according to a recent survey issued by the provider of a scale-out SQL database Clustrix.

Furthermore, in 2013 Cyber Monday Sales were greater than Black Friday sales and this trend is predicted to continue in 2014.

Almost half of the surveyed consumers (46.39%) said that they shop in the morning. Others either do it in the evening (29%) or the afternoon (25%). Over 40% said that they shop online daily, while 30% said they shopped online at least once a week. On the other hand, only 7 respondents said that they do not shop online. 75% of the consumers said that what they value the most is the ability to buy groceries online whereas clothing ranks second, and electronics take third place.

Ecommerce is a USD 3 billion market, with a 20% annual growth, according to estimates from the US research and advisory company Gartner.