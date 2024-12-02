US: 54% of online shoppers purchase cart products on discount offer

Additionally, 72% of millennials (age 25-34), are willing to do so on discount offers from merchants, according to a recent survey issued by the software company Wingify, evigo.com reports.

As per social media channels, Facebook is the most influential among Millennials, with 53% of the shoppers stating that the social network is keeping them informed about the latest in online shopping. While women chose Pinterest as the second-most influential social network when it comes to online shopping, men opted for Twitter.

55% of online shoppers say reviews are important for them before making purchase decisions. There are online stores which ask customers to leave reviews for their purchases. As for mobile devices, 40% consumers saying they have shopping apps installed on their smartphones and tablets.

When asked what made consumers abandon their shopping carts, unexpected shipping cost emerged as the biggest reason. In a different question, a fourth of consumers said they would spend on additional purchases instead of paying for shipping.

The survey was conducted on over 1000 online shoppers in the US.