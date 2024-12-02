US: 33 online retailers see USD 39 bln growth in Q2 2016

In the Q2 2016, ecommerce sales grew 15.8% year over year to USD 91.24 billion, according to the Commerce Department reports in August 2016. That was the largest year-over-year growth rate since the Q3 2014, when ecommerce sales grew 16.2% compared with the Q3 2013.

Amazon accounted for more than 80% of that increase with another quarter in which sales of its own products and commissions and fees it receives from products sold by marketplace sellers increased 28.8% to USD 27.52 billion from USD 21.36 billion in Q2 2015. This figure does not include revenue from its cloud storage service, Amazon Web Services, which totaled USD 2.89 billion in Q2.

It is estimated the total value of goods sold on Amazon’s sites was USD 61.7 billion in Q2 2016, up 27.7% from the same period in 2015. The online retailer increased profits by 832% year over year to USD 857 million in the quarter.

The analysis breaks down retailers by merchant type, such as retail chain and web-only retailers. The report also reviews the financials of nine technology and service providers that primarily serve the ecommerce industry. Additionally, an exclusive Internet Retailer Online Retail Stock Index shows how investors view the health of the ecommerce industry, compared with the broader stock market.