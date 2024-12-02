Upstream launches trade finance option

The SME funding specialist has completed trade finance transactions worth more than GBP 2 million in four months. Upstream representatives have stated that trade finance is not a new concept, but it’s something that up until now hasn’t been available to local businesses. Put simply, Upstream’s Trade Finance solution bridges a gap where organisations require additional funding quickly to deliver orders beyond their current capability.

The option is available to companys operating in all sectors. The company added that the solution has the potential to unlock growth for SMEs struggling to keep up with demand and those at risk of losing crucial order pipelines due to the unnecessary delays and tick-boxing exercises associated with some traditional lending streams.