UPS report: half of US consumers made a cross-border purchase

The number of ecommerce shoppers has increased by 4% from 2015. Marketplaces have been an important drive for this growth, the report finds. In 2017, almost all cross-border purchases (97%) have been made on marketplaces, up from 85% in 2016.

Most consumers (81%) cite lower overseas prices as a main incentive for making a cross-border purchase, while 36% said they wanted unique products, not available on the domestic market. Besides cost factors, free shipping is also a major sales driver as three in five consumers do not go through with the checkout process if there is no free shipping option, data from comScore shows.

The report also highlights the strong growth of mobile ecommerce. Mobile payments have gone up by 43%, representing 22% of all digital spending. At the same time, smartphone usage has gone up 12% from 2016 to 79% in 2017.