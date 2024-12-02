UPS invests in Poland logistics market

The acquisition is being negotiated with the company’s owner ORTIE, a hedge fund company, postandparcel.info reports. UPS expects to conclude the deal in H1 2015.

Poltraf has been providing healthcare logistics services since 2005. The company’s portfolio includes temperature-sensitive warehousing and transport. The firm claims to make more than 76,000 deliveries each month, for more than 180 manufacturers and distributors of medicines, medical devices, dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Poltraf also offers a fleet of 170 temperature-controlled vehicles with tracking and temperature monitoring systems, as well as 10 field stocking locations across Poland. UPS will gain three warehouse facilities to add to its existing network of 14 healthcare facilities in Europe.

UPS said that with the acquisition, its healthcare network in Europe will reach from the Iberian Peninsula and the UK to the Benelux region, Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Southern Europe.