Uppsala Foundation raises USD 8 mln in ICO for fraud prevention platform

Sentinel Protocol is a blockchain-based threat intelligence platform that aims to defend users against hacks, scams, and fraud using crowdsourced threat data collected by security experts and artificial intelligence. The platform collects and analyzes real-time hacks, scams, and fraud information, which it then makes available to crypto exchanges, wallets and payment services through the decentralized Threat Reputation Database (TRDB) as a free API.

Uppsala Foundation aims to create an ecosystem that discourages malicious behaviour by preventing the use of stolen cryptocurrencies while incentivizing security professionals who are rewarded for their contributions. Individuals or organizations will also be able to report hacking incidents on the Sentinel Portal.