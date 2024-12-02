Uphold integrates Payzing to reap benefits of cloud money

Accepting payments with Payzing, merchants will pay a 0.25% flat rate for all transactions, no chargeback or fraud fees, zero-cost currency conversions for international purchases and instant settlement for sales and refunds.

Payzing reduces legacy friction and security challenges often associated with traditional credit card and bank transfer payments. Payzing also allows merchants to expand addressable markets to anyone with an email, allowing consumers to make purchases outside of the traditional banking system.

“In addition, Payzing provides merchants analytics and payment gateway plugins that bridge the gap between the secure, reserve-backed money held in Uphold, and easy online payments”, Josh Kilot, Founder of Payzing said.