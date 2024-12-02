Upcoming LG Nexus rumored to come with Android Pay

According to businesskorea.co.kr, LG is going to launch the next Google Nexus phone in October 2015.

The Nexus phone is a trial product featuring the latest version of Android OS. Due to their image as prototype products, the Nexus phones are sometimes called reference phones. Nevertheless, due to the large volume of sales they generate, manufacturers teaming up with Google spend as much time and effort in producing them as in producing normal smartphones.

Once chosen as a manufacturer for the Google Nexus phone, that manufacturer has the advantage of starting to develop software associated with the latest version of Android earlier than other competitors.

Apart from its partnership with LG, Google has reportedly teamed up with Chinese manufacturer Huawei to manufacture the next Nexus phone.

However, Huaweis market competitiveness is known to be limited to the local Chinese market. Given the imperative of the Android Camp to dominate advanced economies, for the time being, LG is expected to lead