UPC Hungary selects DIMOCO for direct operator billing service

Therefore, the entire UPC Hungary’s premium SMS transaction volume will be handled by the European carrier billing provider. Whenever consumers use premium SMS for their digital content, the transaction will be technically handled via the DIMOCO hub.

In addition to its main business areas video internet and land line telephony, UPC Hungary is now a virtual mobile network operator. With the portfolio enhancement, the company moves into the mobile industry, enabling its customers to pay for their digital content via direct operator billing.

Founded in 2000, DIMOCO is a European mobile payment and messaging provider. The company enables business customers to bill digital content via mobile operator payment and to reach their target group via text messaging. The company’s mobile payment infrastructure covers 1 billion mobile subscribers in 32 countries, whereas mobile messages can be sent worldwide.