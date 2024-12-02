Up and Running Software to accept PAI Coin

PAI Coin, a cryptocurrency of the PAI blockchain, is envisioned by Project PAI, which is creating a decentralised platform for AI-based avatars built by online and biometric data supplied by the user. Project PAI enables users to retain more control of their digital information by storing, using, and transacting that data on the blockchain. The avatars, known also as Personal AI (PAI), can look and speak like the user, and can be trained to understand and mimic the behaviour of the user.

The reason behind UAR’s decision to accept PAI Coin is the fact that it believes in the projects mission of personal data control, and in PAI’s potential to provide a variety of functions across sectors, such as health care, travel, retail, entertainment, and more.