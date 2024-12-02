UOL BoaCompra, Ubisoft to offer local payment methods in LATAM, Europe

As per the agreement, UOL BoaCompra will support Ubisoft’s expansion throughout LATAM, Portugal, Spain and Turkey by allowing gamers access with the local payment methods.

In addition to providing payments throughout LATAM, Portugal, Spain and Turkey, UOL BoaCompra will also promote Ubisoft’s titles in Brazil through UOL’s content portals.

UOL BoaCompra specializes in monetizing online games while offering more than 3,000 games across multiple platforms in Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.