UOL BoaCompra launches online payment gateway for Turkey

As the 4th largest internet usage country in Europe with 70% of total game time spent on computers, Turkey is dominated by free-to-play models and MMOs.

UOL BoaCompra now offers a portfolio of local payment methods for online games in Turkey, enabling international game companies to access one of the largest online game populations worldwide.

UOL BoaCompra specializes in monetizing online games while offering more than 3,000 games across multiple platforms in Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.