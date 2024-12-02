UOL BoaCompra enters Argentina

The company is offering 25 additional local payment methods, including all major local cards, and all cash payment options such as Rapipago and Pagofacil, enabling international game companies to access Argentina.

In Argentina, 69.2% of the population access the Internet, and most of users are unable to make purchases in international sites because local credit cards and local payment methods are not supported. UOL BoaCompra digital payment solution will meet this demand.

In the past 5 years, UOL BoaCompra has expanded its operations from Brazil to Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain and Turkey. UOL BoaCompra presence in Argentina brings up more than 150 payment options with payment coverage in those markets.