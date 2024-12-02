UOL BoaCompra enables VALVEs Steam payments in Mexico and Turkey

As per the agreement, UOL BoaCompra will support local currencies and payment options available on Steam in both Mexico and Turkey.

Since 2012, VALVE has been using UOL BoaCompras payment methods to allow gamers in Brazil to choose local payment methods when purchasing in Steam, and now the cooperation has been extended to Mexico and Turkey.

Up until 2014, Steam supported only five currencies worldwide for more than 75 million active accounts. Territories outside of these transacted in USD via international credit card and basic local options. However, international credit cards are inaccessible in markets such as Mexico and Turkey, where alternative local payment methods are the predominant way to pay online.

UOL BoaCompra specializes in monetizing online games while offering more than 3,000 games across multiple platforms in Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.