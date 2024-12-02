UOL BoaCompra and GASH PLUS enter strategic alliance

The agreement will offer game developers the option of monetizing in both UOL BoaCompras Latin American markets and Turkey, and GASH PLUS Asian markets, using one single integration.

The Asian, Latin American and Turkish markets represent more than USD 40 billion in gaming revenue combined, covering half of the global games market and surpassing heavy Europe and the US.

Both Latin America and Asias game markets saw the highest year-on-year growth compared to other regions, at 14% and 15%, respectively. Rising GDP and connectivity in Latin America, and Asia-Pacifics 82% contribution of the USD 6 billion global games market growth in 2014 are key drivers for both markets healthy year-on-year increase.

UOL BoaCompra specializes in monetizing online games while offering more than 3,000 games across multiple platforms in Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.