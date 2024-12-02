UOL BoaCompra adds Mexico to its payments network

The company now offers 10 new additional local payment methods including the company’s own currency, BoaCompra GOLD, enabling international game companies to address the online population in Mexico.

Mexico’s internet penetration rate has grown to 45% of the total population. However, 87% of those online do not have access to international credit cards to make purchases online, as Mexico is still a cash-based market.

UOL BoaCompra specializes in monetizing online games while offering more than 3,000 games across multiple platforms in Latin America, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.