UOB to introduce NFC ATMs in Singapore

Bank’s customers can get instant digital credit card issuance straight to their smartphones through the UOB Mighty host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payment service. UOB’s first NFC-enabled ATM will be launched by the end of September 2016.

Customers with Mastercard credit and debit cards on Apple Pay will be the first to enjoy this service. At least 60 such ATMs will be in operation by January 2017 and by December 2018, all its current ATMs will be replaced and new machines will be enabled with NFC contactless capabilities, according to bank’s representatives.

Android phone users will be able to use these contactless ATMs using the UOB Mighty Pay app by January 2017. This will be available to UOB Mastercard cardmembers first and subsequently to UOB Visa cardmembers. The first wave of UOB Contactless ATMs will be introduced to high-traffic locations such as Raffles Place, and selected UOB branches, the bank adds. Customers will be able to find these contactless ATMs through the UOB Mighty app.

In May 2016 the bank announced plans to remove the SGD 100 (USD 73) contactless transaction limit for NFC mobile payments at all of its POS terminals by the end of 2017. With the removal of the limit, transactions through UOB Mighty Pay will have no restriction other than the customer’s own credit or debit card limit.