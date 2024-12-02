UOB, Grab enter alliance for digital services in ASEAN countries

The alliance aims to provide a fully digital payments experience for customers. It will enable UOB to deliver financial services to Grab’s ASEAN-wide user base and to streamline the bank’s efforts to meet the needs of the region’s fast-growing mobile-first and mobile-only consumers. It will also support Grab in offering – directly from its mobile app – a number of payment solutions to customers.

Moreover, under the alliance, UOB will become Grab’s preferred banking partner in Singapore. UOB will also be a strategic credit card partner for Grab in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Both companies will also explore launching co-branded credit cards in ASEAN.

Earlier in 2018, Grab and Kasikornbank have announced a strategic partnership to introduce GrabPay by KBank, a co-branded mobile wallet, in Thailand.