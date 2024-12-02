UOB deploys mobile payment gateway in property, education apps

The deployment aims to ease the collection of monthly fees for these companies.

UOB has partnered hiLife Interactive Private Limited (hiLife Interactive) and MGG Mobileapps (MGG) for their ‘hiLife’ and ‘snaapp’ apps respectively. Under the terms of the partnership, UOB’s mobile payment gateway will be embedded in both apps.

Through UOB’s mobile payment gateway, the ‘hiLife’ app will enable condominium management corporations to receive and to process payments for monthly maintenance fees and facility bookings electronically.

UOB’s embedding of its mobile payment gateway embedded in the ‘snaapp’ app will enable schools to collect fees from parents directly and cut time spent on finance administration by 25 hours a month. The app will also come with a reminder function to alert parents of payment schedules.

This is expected reduce the time spent by administrative staff on reconciling parents’ payments via cash and cheques, and having to follow up on late payments.

The mobile payment features of the ‘hiLife’ and ‘snaapp’ apps will be available by January 2017.