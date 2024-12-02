Unwire launches tap-and-pay system Unwire Connect

The announcement was made during Money 20/20 Europe event in Copenhagen, Denmark.

As soon as a customer comes into a shop, their phone is recognised by Unwire Connect. This allows the merchant to push offers and draw metrics on consumer behaviour. However, the customer only authorises a payment with their phone by physically tapping the white label Unwire Connect tap-and-pay box at the register.

The product works on platforms such as iOS, Android, and Windows. It also helps the retailer as they don’t have to support multiple solutions to reach all of their customers.

According to the company, Unwire Connect is already available and pilots can be set up in weeks.

Unwire is a 15-year-old Danish company with a team of mobile developers, architects and project managers who have developed mobile payment solutions coming out of Scandinavia.