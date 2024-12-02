UNPay promotes QR code payment among merchants in Singapore

As part of the efforts, the company will provide its merchants with Chinese QR code payments, and looks to expand its reach to include the region’s QR code payment providers by the second half of 2019.

Moreover, UNPay has acquired merchants in the hospitality and food and beverage sectors. UNPay will support these merchants with popular QR code payment methods such as Alipay and WeChat Pay, enabling the inbound Chinese tourists to pay via their preferred payment methods. The company will acquire foreign e-wallets to provide more payment options for inbound tourists around the world.

According to the press release, almost 1.9 million Chinese tourists visited Singapore between January to July 2017, making China one of the biggest contributors to Singapore’s visitor arrivals. While in Singapore, Chinese tourists spent USD 3.08 billion in tourism receipts in 2017, which is a 10% increase from 2017. The Singapore Tourism Board estimates that this number is set to grow.

Since its inception in June 2017, UNPay is currently connected to over 500 online payment methods, achieving a coverage of more than 200 countries and regions.