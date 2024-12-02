UNPay and Zhejiang China Commodity City Group to boost cross-border trade

As the worlds first open platform to provide a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, UNPay will work with Zhejiang China Commodity City Group to improve payment collections, cross-border exchanges, global transfers, credit financing, and cross-marketing activities.

UNPay, a fintech open platform provider with its regional office headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to aggregating mainstream electronic payment modes. UNPay provides a one-stop aggregation payment platform that aims to unify multiple collection channels and simplify payment account verifications. Its single-point access can satisfy the fragmented payment demands of sellers anywhere in the world to achieve borderless collections.