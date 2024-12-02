University of Florida implements Corcentric AP automation

This includes a vendor portal, e-invoicing, OCR (optical character recognition) scanning technology, and automated workflows.

The most notable benefits of implementing Corcentric’s Payables Automation solution are reduced errors and exception handling. With more than 3,000 approvers across the University, the cloud-based solution immediately eliminated manual entry errors.

Going paperless has also freed up important resources. Some of the University’s vendors send up to 3,000 invoices a week, which prior to the automation solution, were handled manually and created a huge burden for the AP department. Now those staff members can turn their focus to more strategic projects and even take advantage of early-payment discounts.

